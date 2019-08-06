Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. 37,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,325. The company has a market cap of $406.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.79. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56.

In other Avid Technology news, insider Ryan H. Murray sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 505.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

