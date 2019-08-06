Avast (LON:AVST) Trading 0.4% Higher

Avast PLC (LON:AVST)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 329.80 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 322 ($4.21), 703,384 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.80 ($4.19).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avast from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 381 ($4.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 360.20 ($4.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 322.87.

In other news, insider Erwin Gunst sold 690,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.16), for a total value of £2,196,391.02 ($2,869,973.89).

Avast Company Profile (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

