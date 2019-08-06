Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Avanos Medical and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $72.96.
In other news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.