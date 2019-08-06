Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Avanos Medical and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $72.96.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

