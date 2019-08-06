Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Decreased by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 5.5% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,854,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,193,000 after buying an additional 69,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.49. The company had a trading volume of 68,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,630. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

