Auroracoin (AUR) Market Capitalization Achieves $703,464.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and ISX. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $703,464.00 and $209.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003072 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00141031 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004917 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000545 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 17,582,030 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and ISX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

