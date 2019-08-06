Auctus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $437.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $161,764.00 and $437.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Auctus has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00242284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.01279281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021143 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00098351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,839,165 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

