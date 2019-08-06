Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $58,814,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 129,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $108.25. 28,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,753. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.11.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

