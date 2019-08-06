Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Purchased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 343.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.3% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,915.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

AAWW stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.08. 336,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,898. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.04. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $65.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.31 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

