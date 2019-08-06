Athene (NYSE:ATH) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Athene from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Athene stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 80,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $877,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,808.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,680,000 after buying an additional 1,632,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Athene by 418.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after buying an additional 938,304 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 67.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 820,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after buying an additional 332,073 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 76.1% during the first quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 660,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 285,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at about $9,400,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

