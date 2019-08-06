Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) will issue its Q2 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.45) per share for the quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,701. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $596.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $191,958.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,176,500.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 5,850 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $135,076.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,490.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

