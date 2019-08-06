Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,742,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 23.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,197,000 after acquiring an additional 498,139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,977,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,866,000 after acquiring an additional 42,776 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 6.0% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,560,000 after acquiring an additional 93,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $58,425,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,588. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.29 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 41.81%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

