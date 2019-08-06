Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 671.48%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million.

ASMB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. 8,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,138. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $303.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASMB shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

