Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will post $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford’s earnings. Ashford reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford.

NASDAQ AINC traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.32. 4,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85. Ashford has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $95.58.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

