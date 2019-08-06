Asante Solutions (PUMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Asante Solutions to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $546.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

PUMP opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $388,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,000 over the last ninety days.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

