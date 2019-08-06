Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Arvinas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $22.75 on Monday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $798.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. 5Am sold 190,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,733,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 11,945 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $313,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,011,945 shares of company stock worth $21,761,398. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 284,656 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

