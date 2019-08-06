Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million.

Shares of ARVN stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. 42,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market cap of $798.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.43. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARVN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Arvinas from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. 5Am sold 810,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $17,714,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 11,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $313,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,011,945 shares of company stock valued at $21,761,398 over the last ninety days. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

