Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at CIBC

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.81.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.10. 454,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.74. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$8.75 and a 12-month high of C$12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

