Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Down 6.5%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24, 1,666,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,777,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Several brokerages have commented on ARWR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $595,562.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $490,243.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $52,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,827 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 812.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 380,784 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 165,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

