Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $123.00

Arix Bioscience PLC (LON:ARIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61), with a volume of 42474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.63).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.28. The company has a market cap of $166.73 million and a PE ratio of 4.29.

Arix Bioscience plc, formerly known as Perceptive Bioscience Investments Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

