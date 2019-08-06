Arion Market Cap Reaches $33,100.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Arion has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Arion has a total market cap of $33,100.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00241598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.01282080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00098304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 10,853,563 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

