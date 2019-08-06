Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ARNA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $60.12 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 35.51 and a quick ratio of 35.51.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $12.91. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $801.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45414.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $85,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $318,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

