Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Stake Lowered by Consilium Investment Management LLC

Consilium Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208,478 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados makes up about 3.2% of Consilium Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Consilium Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 536.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ARCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

