Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.42.

Shares of ARTH stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 286,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,811. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30. Arch Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

