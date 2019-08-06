ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

ArcBest has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcBest to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.24. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $732.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.02.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $771.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ArcBest to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

