Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,237.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,648. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 18.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.