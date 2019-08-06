Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.06. 2,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,963. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

