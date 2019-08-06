APIS (APIS) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, APIS has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. APIS has a market cap of $11.49 million and $246,500.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APIS alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00026988 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About APIS

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,247,230 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.