Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Given a $55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) received a $55.00 target price from equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

NYSE:AIV traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 691,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $312,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 23.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

