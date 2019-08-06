Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated an average rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE AR opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Rady bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 48,050 shares of company stock worth $330,062. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.