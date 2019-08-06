ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.98-6.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.98-6.28 EPS.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $7.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,367. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.44. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $215.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.31.

In related news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $320,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $118,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

