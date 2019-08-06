ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.26 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.98-6.28 EPS.

ANSYS stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.15. 931,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,578. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $215.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.44.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.50.

In other ANSYS news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $320,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $118,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

