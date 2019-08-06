ANON Market Cap Achieves $436,104.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 71.3% against the US dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $436,104.00 and approximately $276.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00236036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.01304628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00099547 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

