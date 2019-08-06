Aneel Zaman Sells 523 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) insider Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $38,063.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,912,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $325,365.60.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.15. 2,126,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.18. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

