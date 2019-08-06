Analysts Set Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) PT at $48.54

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.54.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global raised Yum China to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.15. 965,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,209. Yum China has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,448,738.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Yum China by 14.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 693,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 89,798 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 181.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Yum China by 18.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,250,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after purchasing an additional 193,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 45.6% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

