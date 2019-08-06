Analysts Set SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) PT at $23.00

Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMBK shares. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SMBK stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $291.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director Monique Berke bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.