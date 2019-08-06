Analysts Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Target Price at $21.50

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 30.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.98). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.
About Greenhill & Co., Inc.
Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.
