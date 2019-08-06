Analysts Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Target Price at $21.50

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 30.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

GHL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,459. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.98). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.