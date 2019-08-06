Analysts Set Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Price Target at $28.47

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.47.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.72 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 244,028 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. 1,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,084. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $192.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

