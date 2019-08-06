Analysts Set CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) PT at $75.55

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. 12,209,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,211,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $840,254,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,604 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1,908.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,175,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

