Analysts Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $47.95

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ciena to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

In other news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $66,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $337,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,599. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 551,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after buying an additional 123,117 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. 516,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,637. Ciena has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

