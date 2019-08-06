Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nanometrics (NANO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nanometrics (NASDAQ: NANO):

8/2/2019 – Nanometrics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, such as data storage components and discrete including high-brightness LEDs and power management components. It’s automated and integrated metrology systems measure critical dimensions, device structures, overlay registration, topography and various thin film properties, including film thickness as well as optical, electrical and material properties. The company’s process control solutions are deployed throughout the fabrication process, from front-end-of-line substrate manufacturing, to high-volume production of semiconductors and other devices, to advanced wafer-scale packaging applications. Nanometrics’ systems enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor market. “

8/1/2019 – Nanometrics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Nanometrics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Nanometrics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2019 – Nanometrics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2019 – Nanometrics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2019 – Nanometrics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/19/2019 – Nanometrics is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2019 – Nanometrics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:NANO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. 4,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,759. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $730.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $67.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 12,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $422,532.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,879.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,681,429.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,725 shares of company stock worth $2,129,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,469,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nanometrics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nanometrics by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Nanometrics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

