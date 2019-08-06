Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Leerink Swann. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

CHNG stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. 2,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,070. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Get Change Healthcare Inc alerts:

In other Change Healthcare news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bansi Nagji bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,000 shares of company stock worth $468,000.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.