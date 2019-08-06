Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BP (BP)

BP (LON: BP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2019 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 710 ($9.28). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – BP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/31/2019 – BP was given a new GBX 605 ($7.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – BP was given a new GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

7/30/2019 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

7/30/2019 – BP was given a new GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – BP was given a new GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – BP was given a new GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – BP was given a new GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

7/18/2019 – BP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/16/2019 – BP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 605 ($7.91) price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/12/2019 – BP was given a new GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/10/2019 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 605 ($7.91) price target on the stock.

7/10/2019 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2019 – BP was given a new GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2019 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

BP stock traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 507 ($6.62). 35,714,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. BP plc has a twelve month low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 538.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. BP’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £320.16 ($418.35). Insiders have acquired 174 shares of company stock worth $94,192 over the last quarter.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

