Analysts Expect YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Brokerages expect YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) to post $3.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for YPF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. YPF reported sales of $6.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YPF will report full year sales of $14.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.70 billion to $14.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $18.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of YPF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 89,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 448,007 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of YPF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of YPF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter worth about $2,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

YPF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. 90,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,409. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. YPF has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This is a positive change from YPF’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. YPF’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

