Analysts Expect Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $9.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shiloh Industries an industry rank of 196 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Shiloh Industries news, major shareholder Oak Tree Holdings Llc sold 604,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $3,130,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLO. Weber Alan W lifted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 35.9% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,032,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 272,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 146,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 17,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,171. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97. Shiloh Industries has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shiloh Industries (SHLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.