Analysts Anticipate Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) will report sales of $183.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.94 million and the lowest is $174.00 million. Unit posted sales of $203.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unit will report full year sales of $751.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.00 million to $791.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $878.55 million, with estimates ranging from $746.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unit.

Several brokerages have commented on UNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE UNT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,253. Unit has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $322.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79.

In related news, Director King P. Kirchner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,620 in the last three months. 5.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNT. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Unit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 53,558 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

