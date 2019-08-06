Analysts Anticipate Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.87 Million

Analysts expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to report sales of $612.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $683.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.00 million. Range Resources posted sales of $811.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 9,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,565.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $33,246.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 667.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $70,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $129,000.

NYSE:RRC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,958,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,561,635. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

