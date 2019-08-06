Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 797.8% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.75. 167,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,833,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $76.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

