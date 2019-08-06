Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 132,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,911. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $25.43.

In other news, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 6,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $134,350.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.