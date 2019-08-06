Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.52-0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $970.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew S. Boyer acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $179,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,300. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

