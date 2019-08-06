AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.06 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 445,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $51,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,869.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 29,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,488,712.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,229 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

