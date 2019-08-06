AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.06 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 445,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $65.81.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
